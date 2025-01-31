The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Russian army command post in Rylsk, Kursk Oblast, Russia, on January 31.

Today, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the command post of the Kursk group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces in the city of Rylsk, Kursk Region. Share

As a result of a highly precise and coordinated strike, the enemy's command post was destroyed. This operation is part of a systematic effort to destroy enemy command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces, destroying their command system and reducing their offensive potential.

Operations to destroy enemy command posts will continue until the complete cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike was carried out on January 2.

On January 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a precision strike on a command post of the Russian occupation army in the settlement of Maryine, Kursk Oblast. All necessary measures were taken to minimize threats to the lives of the local civilian population. Share

It is noted that these fire attacks are being carried out primarily to weaken Russia's ability and desire to carry out terrorist acts against the Ukrainian civilian population.