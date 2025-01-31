The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Russian army command post in Rylsk, Kursk Oblast, Russia, on January 31.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit a Russian army command post in Kurshchyna, disrupting enemy coordination and logistics.
- Operations to destroy command posts are part of systematic efforts to weaken the enemy's control system and aggression.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are committed to reducing threats to the local civilian population by targeting Russian occupation army command posts.
- Efforts include precise strikes on enemy command posts to disrupt coordination and logistics, ultimately minimizing offensive potential.
- Strikes on command posts will continue until Russian aggression against Ukraine ceases, with a focus on safeguarding civilian lives and weakening the enemy's ability to conduct terrorist acts.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Russian army command post in Rylsk
As a result of a highly precise and coordinated strike, the enemy's command post was destroyed. This operation is part of a systematic effort to destroy enemy command posts, depriving them of the ability to effectively coordinate combat operations and logistics.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces, destroying their command system and reducing their offensive potential.
Operations to destroy enemy command posts will continue until the complete cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The AFU attacked a command post of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
As stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike was carried out on January 2.
It is noted that these fire attacks are being carried out primarily to weaken Russia's ability and desire to carry out terrorist acts against the Ukrainian civilian population.
