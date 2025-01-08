On January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, which was located in the city of Khartsyzk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Russian occupation forces used this building to coordinate attacks against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population, in particular the residents of Kurakhovo, so all necessary measures were taken to minimize the risks to civilians, the General Staff noted.

Russian Marines Come Under Attack from Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy enemy forces in the Kursk region, where a new offensive by Ukrainian soldiers is underway. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a new high-precision strike by our fighters.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 7, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of the settlement of Bila, in the Kursk region. Share

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that such fire damage is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducting combat operations on the territory of the Russian Federation.