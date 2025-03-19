The CPD debunked the fake of the RF about the "Russian Bucha" in Kurshchyna

Against the backdrop of negotiations on a 30-day ceasefire, the Russian occupiers are spreading disinformation about alleged crimes committed by Ukrainian military personnel in the Kursk region, seeking to create the myth of the "Russian Bucha."
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers are spreading disinformation about Ukrainian military crimes in the Kursk region to fabricate the myth of the “Russian Bucha”.
- The Center for Countering Disinformation has revealed the lack of substantial evidence to support Russian accusations, highlighting the unreliable nature of testimonies in videos circulated by propagandists.
- The “Russian Bucha” hoax lacks concrete evidence and primarily relies on unconfirmed testimonies that are often based on hearsay or second-hand accounts.
“Russkaya Bucha”: a new fake has been launched in Russia
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
Despite the fact that this campaign has been going on for several weeks, there is still no evidence to support the Russian accusations. Mostly, the characters in the videos shot by propagandists recount either outright gossip generated by propaganda or stories from other people's words.
It is noted that people in such posts often do not know the details of the "crimes" they describe.
The Center emphasizes: in this way, the enemy is trying to create the illusion of alleged mass crimes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
