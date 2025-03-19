The CPD debunked the fake of the RF about the "Russian Bucha" in Kurshchyna

Against the backdrop of negotiations on a 30-day ceasefire, the Russian occupiers are spreading disinformation about alleged crimes committed by Ukrainian military personnel in the Kursk region, seeking to create the myth of the "Russian Bucha."

“Russkaya Bucha”: a new fake has been launched in Russia

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Despite the fact that this campaign has been going on for several weeks, there is still no evidence to support the Russian accusations. Mostly, the characters in the videos shot by propagandists recount either outright gossip generated by propaganda or stories from other people's words.

It is noted that people in such posts often do not know the details of the "crimes" they describe.

For example, an elderly resident of the city of Sudzha said that she watched from the window of a neighbor's house as Ukrainian soldiers looted her house. The woman allegedly saw equipment being taken out of her house, but she does not know what kind. Share

The Center emphasizes: in this way, the enemy is trying to create the illusion of alleged mass crimes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.