The Russian Federation has launched a new disinformation campaign against Ukraine. This time, it accuses it of allegedly "preparing terrorist attacks" on the territory of European countries. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.
Points of attention
- Russian Federation falsely accuses Ukraine of preparing terrorist attacks in Europe as part of a disinformation campaign.
- Center for Countering Disinformation debunks the Russian fake news and exposes the oversight of Russian intelligence in spreading misinformation.
- Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service falsely claims Ukraine's involvement in terrorist activities to disrupt peace talks, while Russia itself engages in sabotage and arson in EU and NATO countries.
CPD refuted another Russian fake about Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on February 19 that Ukraine was allegedly preparing "a series of terrorist attacks" against Russian diplomatic missions in Europe, in order to disrupt peace talks. In particular, this refers to Germany, the Baltic countries, Scandinavia, Slovakia, and Hungary.
As Kovalenko explained, Russia's information operation is being overseen by a longtime friend of dictator Vladimir Putin, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. The latter has already foiled the terrorist country's cable sabotage against NATO countries. In particular, he later claimed that Ukraine was allegedly preparing terrorist attacks against ships.
The head of the Central Intelligence Agency noted that today Naryshkin is preparing new possible sabotage to blame Ukraine, but because of his incompetence, it will immediately become clear that Russia is involved in everything.