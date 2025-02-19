The Russian Federation has launched a new disinformation campaign against Ukraine. This time, it accuses it of allegedly "preparing terrorist attacks" on the territory of European countries. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

CPD refuted another Russian fake about Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on February 19 that Ukraine was allegedly preparing "a series of terrorist attacks" against Russian diplomatic missions in Europe, in order to disrupt peace talks. In particular, this refers to Germany, the Baltic countries, Scandinavia, Slovakia, and Hungary.

As Kovalenko explained, Russia's information operation is being overseen by a longtime friend of dictator Vladimir Putin, director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. The latter has already foiled the terrorist country's cable sabotage against NATO countries. In particular, he later claimed that Ukraine was allegedly preparing terrorist attacks against ships.

Now Naryshkin is not changing his style and is lying about "Ukraine's preparation of terrorist attacks in the EU." In fact, Russia has carried out a number of sabotage and arson attacks in EU and NATO countries, and tried to kill the CEO of Rheinmetall, as the Alliance said. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the Central Development Center

The head of the Central Intelligence Agency noted that today Naryshkin is preparing new possible sabotage to blame Ukraine, but because of his incompetence, it will immediately become clear that Russia is involved in everything.