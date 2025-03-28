The Russian Ministry of Defense is producing fake news about Ukraine allegedly attacking energy facilities in the Russian Federation and in the territories it occupies. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff denied the Russian fakes about Ukraine's violation of the "energy truce"

We emphasize that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are strictly adhering to the agreements reached with partners to stop strikes on energy facilities. Fire strikes are carried out exclusively on military targets of the Russian occupation army. At the same time, specific violations of these agreements by the Russian army are being recorded, in particular, over the past day alone, Russian strikes were carried out that damaged energy facilities in Kherson and Poltava regions. We expect an appropriate reaction from partners. Share

The department added that such daily information injections and disinformation spread by Russia are aimed at discrediting Kyiv and the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine and its partners, and the Russian tactic of dragging out the war remains unchanged.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine was allegedly violating the moratorium on energy strikes, so Russia "reserves the right not to comply with this moratorium."

All segments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not listen to the orders of the Ukrainian leadership, striking at Russian energy facilities, there is a total lack of control by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, — the Russian propaganda state agency TASS quotes Peskov. Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported that Russia again attacked its own gas transportation system (gas metering station) "Sudzha" in the Kursk region, which they do not control.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that on March 28, Ukraine launched a strike with a HIMARS MLRS on the Sudzha gas metering station, which resulted in a severe fire and the energy facility was virtually destroyed.