Kursk operation of the AFU. The General Staff refuted Russian fakes about "encirclement"
Kursk operation of the AFU. The General Staff refuted Russian fakes about "encirclement"

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurshchyna
Reports of the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region by Russian occupiers are untrue and are being created by the Russians for political purposes.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of Ukraine refutes Russian claims of encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region, denouncing them as political tactics.
  • Russian fakes about encirclement are aimed at exerting political pressure on Ukraine and its partners.
  • Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully regrouped and are effectively repelling enemy offensive actions in Kursk region.

There is no encirclement of the AFU in Kurshchyna — General Staff

Reports of the alleged “encirclement” of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region by the enemy are untrue and are being created by the Russians for political purposes and pressure on Ukraine and its partners. The situation has not changed significantly over the past day. Combat operations in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces continue.

As emphasized by the General Staff, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have regrouped, withdrawn to more advantageous defense lines and are carrying out their assigned tasks in the Kursk region.

Our soldiers are repelling the enemy's offensive actions and inflicting effective fire damage on him from all types of weapons. Since the beginning of the current day, 13 combat clashes have taken place in the Kursk direction. There is no threat of encirclement of our units.

By the way, US President Donald Trump announced on March 14 that he had a "very good and productive" discussion with Vladimir Putin the day before, which confirmed the chances of ending the war in Ukraine.

He stressed that "at this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russian troops" and added that the condition of Ukrainian forces is "bad and very vulnerable."

