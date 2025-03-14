Kursk operation of the AFU. The General Staff refuted Russian fakes about "encirclement"

Reports of the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region by Russian occupiers are untrue and are being created by the Russians for political purposes.

There is no encirclement of the AFU in Kurshchyna — General Staff

Reports of the alleged “encirclement” of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region by the enemy are untrue and are being created by the Russians for political purposes and pressure on Ukraine and its partners. The situation has not changed significantly over the past day. Combat operations in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces continue.

As emphasized by the General Staff, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have regrouped, withdrawn to more advantageous defense lines and are carrying out their assigned tasks in the Kursk region.

Our soldiers are repelling the enemy's offensive actions and inflicting effective fire damage on him from all types of weapons. Since the beginning of the current day, 13 combat clashes have taken place in the Kursk direction. There is no threat of encirclement of our units. Share

By the way, US President Donald Trump announced on March 14 that he had a "very good and productive" discussion with Vladimir Putin the day before, which confirmed the chances of ending the war in Ukraine.