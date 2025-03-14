Kursk operation of the AFU. The General Staff refuted Russian fakes about "encirclement"

Reports of the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region by Russian occupiers are untrue and are being created by the Russians for political purposes.
There is no encirclement of the AFU in Kurshchyna — General Staff
Reports of the alleged “encirclement” of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region by the enemy are untrue and are being created by the Russians for political purposes and pressure on Ukraine and its partners. The situation has not changed significantly over the past day. Combat operations in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces continue.
As emphasized by the General Staff, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have regrouped, withdrawn to more advantageous defense lines and are carrying out their assigned tasks in the Kursk region.
By the way, US President Donald Trump announced on March 14 that he had a "very good and productive" discussion with Vladimir Putin the day before, which confirmed the chances of ending the war in Ukraine.
He stressed that "at this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are completely surrounded by Russian troops" and added that the condition of Ukrainian forces is "bad and very vulnerable."
