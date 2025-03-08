According to The Telegraph, around 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are at risk of being surrounded in Russia's Kursk region after Russian soldiers broke through the front line and advanced on the Ukrainian army's critical supply line from two directions.

The situation in the Kursk region is rapidly escalating

As journalists managed to find out, Russian soldiers broke into Sudzha. The enemy managed to do this by crossing the border with Sumy region in the north on March 7.

Many North Korean military personnel are involved in the assault, doing everything possible to cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the main forces and deprive them of logistics.

"We want to avoid losses. The fear of the environment is real," one of the Ukrainian sergeants told the media. Share

According to the Deepstate project, almost three-quarters of Ukrainian forces on Russian territory are in a state of near-complete encirclement and risk being split in two.

The head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, also made a statement on this matter. He draws attention to the fact that Russian soldiers want to take control of the key route from Yunakivka, Sumy region, to Sudzha.