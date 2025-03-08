According to The Telegraph, around 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are at risk of being surrounded in Russia's Kursk region after Russian soldiers broke through the front line and advanced on the Ukrainian army's critical supply line from two directions.
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers aim to seize control of the key route from Yunakivka, Sumy region, to Sudzha, further threatening the Ukrainian Armed Forces' logistics.
- As the fear of encirclement looms large, Ukrainian soldiers are determined to avoid losses and maintain their strategic positions in the region.
The situation in the Kursk region is rapidly escalating
As journalists managed to find out, Russian soldiers broke into Sudzha. The enemy managed to do this by crossing the border with Sumy region in the north on March 7.
Many North Korean military personnel are involved in the assault, doing everything possible to cut off the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the main forces and deprive them of logistics.
According to the Deepstate project, almost three-quarters of Ukrainian forces on Russian territory are in a state of near-complete encirclement and risk being split in two.
The head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, also made a statement on this matter. He draws attention to the fact that Russian soldiers want to take control of the key route from Yunakivka, Sumy region, to Sudzha.
What is important to understand is that elite Ukrainian units continue to operate in the territory of Russian Kursk, including the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 115th Mechanized Brigade, and the 8th Separate Special Forces Regiment.
