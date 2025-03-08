The US is providing intelligence to Ukraine, but there is a "but"
The US is providing intelligence to Ukraine, but there is a "but"

Ukraine is limited on the battlefield due to a US decision
Source:  CNN

Journalists learned from American military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with important intelligence that allows the Ukrainian military to defend itself and defend itself. However, there has been a reduction in the data previously used to strike the Russian military.

  • Despite limitations on military aid, the US remains committed to providing intelligence that aids Ukraine in protecting itself and its civilian population.
  • US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration over Russia's actions against Ukraine and threatened new sanctions amid mediation efforts.

Ukraine is limited on the battlefield due to a US decision

According to insiders, the whole point is that Donald Trump's team does not want to be seen as actively helping Ukraine strike at Russia.

Against this background, the White House reportedly decided to block all military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite this, the States never intended to limit the provision of data to Ukraine that could help the Armed Forces of Ukraine protect itself and the civilian population.

Anonymous sources point out that Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service — a key satellite system that Ukrainians rely on for battlefield communications — is still active.

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Russia for continuing to bomb Ukraine while the US is working to mediate talks between the countries, and has threatened to impose new sanctions if it does not stop.

