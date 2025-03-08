The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army at the front

Over the past 24 hours, 124 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders have been recorded. Aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a control point, an electronic warfare station, 5 artillery pieces, and an air defense system of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 8, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/08/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 883,950 (+1,000) people,

tanks — 10268 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,346 (+12) units,

artillery systems — 24148 (+24) units,

MLRS — 1307 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1099 (+3) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,172 (+148) units,

cruise missiles — 3120 (+35) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39791 (+113) units,

special equipment — 3772 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

On March 8, Russian invaders launched three missile strikes using 72 missiles on the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements, as well as 103 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 166 KABs.

In addition, the Russian army carried out more than 5,300 attacks, 157 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.