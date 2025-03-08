Russia attacked Dobropillya and the Kharkiv region — many dead and wounded

On the evening of March 7, Russian invaders struck the center of Dobropillya, in the Donetsk region. According to the latest data, at least 11 civilians were killed and 30 more were injured. On March 8, the Russian army struck a civilian enterprise in Bogodukhov, Kharkiv region, with a drone, killing 3 people and injuring 7 more.
Points of attention
- Law enforcement reports indicate the use of advanced military equipment by the Russian forces, including missiles and UAVs, in the attack on Dobropillya.
- Ongoing rescue operations are underway in the affected areas, with tragic reports of casualties and damage, including the loss of civilian lives and destruction of infrastructure.
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian civilians
According to the State Emergency Service, 8 five-story buildings, an administrative building, and 30 cars were damaged in the Donetsk region.
In addition, it is indicated that fires broke out in residential buildings and an administrative building.
The press service of the National Police of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that among the injured are 5 children.
According to law enforcement officers, the enemy launched a combined strike on Dobropilly, previously using an Iskander-M missile, a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system, and a Geran-2 UAV.
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, initially reported the death of one person. He said that the charred body had been removed from the rubble, and an examination had begun.
It is also reported that 7 more civilians were injured. The rescue operation is ongoing.
A little later, Sinegubov clarified that the number of dead had increased to three. All were civilian men.
The territory of the meat processing plant came under enemy attack, a fire broke out, and production workshops and garages were damaged.
