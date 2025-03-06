Trump called Russia's war against Ukraine a "proxy conflict" between the US and Russia

US President Donald Trump views the war in Ukraine as a protracted and deadlocked conflict that is a proxy war between the US, which supports Kyiv, and Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

He said this in an interview with Fox News.

And frankly, this is a proxy war between nuclear powers — the United States, which is helping Ukraine, and Russia — and it has to end. And no one has any idea or plan on how to end it. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

According to him, neither side currently has a clear plan for its conclusion. He believes that the strategy of Ukraine's allies is reduced only to continuous military support, which, in his opinion, is not an effective solution to the situation.

Rubio noted that Russia, although it experienced difficulties at the beginning of the war, remains a great power and has made some progress, but at the same time does not have a significant advantage. In this regard, the conflict has reached a dead end. He emphasized that Trump seeks to find a path to peace by involving both sides in negotiations, and called on Ukraine not to sabotage this process.

According to the senator, tensions between Kyiv and Washington increased after the US vice president's statement on the need for a diplomatic solution to the war.

"Zelenskyy decided to challenge the vice president and question the very possibility of diplomacy," Rubio noted, adding that this is what led to the conflict. Share

At the same time, he expressed hope that this position would be reconsidered, as negotiations would inevitably require concessions from both sides.