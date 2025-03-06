Trump called Russia's war against Ukraine a "proxy conflict" between the US and Russia

US President Donald Trump views the war in Ukraine as a protracted and deadlocked conflict that is a proxy war between the US, which supports Kyiv, and Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Points of attention
- The war in Ukraine is perceived as a proxy conflict between the US and Russia, with Trump calling for a path to peace through negotiations involving both sides.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stresses the urgency for a resolution to the protracted conflict in Ukraine, pointing out the lack of a solid plan for ending the deadlock.
- Rubio highlights that the current strategy of continuous military support from Ukraine's allies is not an effective solution, suggesting a need for diplomatic efforts.
Rubio considers Russia's war against Ukraine a "proxy conflict" between the US and Russia
He said this in an interview with Fox News.
According to him, neither side currently has a clear plan for its conclusion. He believes that the strategy of Ukraine's allies is reduced only to continuous military support, which, in his opinion, is not an effective solution to the situation.
Rubio noted that Russia, although it experienced difficulties at the beginning of the war, remains a great power and has made some progress, but at the same time does not have a significant advantage. In this regard, the conflict has reached a dead end. He emphasized that Trump seeks to find a path to peace by involving both sides in negotiations, and called on Ukraine not to sabotage this process.
According to the senator, tensions between Kyiv and Washington increased after the US vice president's statement on the need for a diplomatic solution to the war.
At the same time, he expressed hope that this position would be reconsidered, as negotiations would inevitably require concessions from both sides.
We need to bring the Ukrainians and the Russians to the negotiating table, and only Trump can make that possible.
