Media learned about secret agreement between Trump and Putin

As Bloomberg has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has agreed to help US President Donald Trump's team in negotiations with Iran on issues such as the Islamic Republic's nuclear program and its support for regional anti-American supporters.

Putin promised Trump help

According to insiders, this happened during a telephone conversation in February.

Trump asked Putin to have Russia present at the US-Iran talks, and the issue was also a focus of the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Russia believes that the US and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations... Moscow is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently said. Share

Iran's Foreign Minister Esmail Bahai also confirmed Russia's participation in the talks, adding that it was "natural" for countries to offer their assistance.