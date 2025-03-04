Media learned about secret agreement between Trump and Putin

As Bloomberg has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has agreed to help US President Donald Trump's team in negotiations with Iran on issues such as the Islamic Republic's nuclear program and its support for regional anti-American supporters.
Points of attention
- Influential Russian and American politicians have discussed the US interest in helping Russia resolve Iranian issues during a meeting in Riyadh.
- The participation of Russia in US-Iran talks has been confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister, highlighting the importance of countries offering assistance in resolving regional conflicts.
Putin promised Trump help
According to insiders, this happened during a telephone conversation in February.
Trump asked Putin to have Russia present at the US-Iran talks, and the issue was also a focus of the talks in Saudi Arabia.
Iran's Foreign Minister Esmail Bahai also confirmed Russia's participation in the talks, adding that it was "natural" for countries to offer their assistance.
In addition, it is indicated that influential Russian and American politicians, including State Department Secretary Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, discussed the United States' interest in helping Russia resolve Iranian problems during a meeting in Riyadh on February 18.
