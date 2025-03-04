"Ukraine is ready." Shmyhal publicly addressed the US
Source:  Ukrinform

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, officially confirmed that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the United States on access to Ukrainian minerals.

  • The agreement aims to formalize the creation of a joint investment fund with the United States, emphasizing the political framework and Ukraine's commitment to the process.
  • Despite the absence of specific work initiated by the Office of the President and the White House, Ukraine remains proactive in signaling its readiness for collaboration and partnership.

According to the head of government, Ukraine is ready for communication, negotiations, and signing of the document.

We are also sending a clear signal, and I will repeat it again: we are ready to sign the first agreement on the creation of a joint investment fund. The Ukrainian government has agreed to it, and this is our common position — the President of Ukraine, the government, and the parliament. This agreement must be signed with the United States.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine

He also added that as of today, official Kyiv is waiting for a response from the team of American leader Donald Trump.

As the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the Office of the President and the White House have not yet begun specific work on an agreement to create a joint mineral investment fund.

According to him, currently there is only a political framework for how the fund should be formed.

"To date, the government has approved only the agreement that contains the intention to create an investment fund. The next international agreement will require ratification by the Ukrainian Parliament and the US Congress," Shmyhal emphasized.

