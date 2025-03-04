"Ukraine is ready." Shmyhal publicly addressed the US

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, officially confirmed that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the United States on access to Ukrainian minerals.
Points of attention
- The agreement aims to formalize the creation of a joint investment fund with the United States, emphasizing the political framework and Ukraine's commitment to the process.
- Despite the absence of specific work initiated by the Office of the President and the White House, Ukraine remains proactive in signaling its readiness for collaboration and partnership.
Ukraine does not refuse the agreement with the US
According to the head of government, Ukraine is ready for communication, negotiations, and signing of the document.
He also added that as of today, official Kyiv is waiting for a response from the team of American leader Donald Trump.
As the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the Office of the President and the White House have not yet begun specific work on an agreement to create a joint mineral investment fund.
According to him, currently there is only a political framework for how the fund should be formed.
