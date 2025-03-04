EU leaders are now determined to do everything possible to seize frozen Russian assets worth more than €200 billion, all as part of a plan to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine.
- The proposed confiscation of assets is being discussed as a potential consequence for Kremlin's non-compliance with the ceasefire agreement, aiming to create leverage for negotiation after the war.
- With support from influential leaders within the EU and discussions on tying frozen assets to Russian compliance, the move could have far-reaching implications for international relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Russia may irretrievably lose another 200 billion euros
As journalists learned from EU insiders, French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have dramatically changed their positions.
What is important to understand is that for quite a long time they were the ones who opposed the complete confiscation of Russian assets located in Europe.
Official Brussels is currently discussing the idea of confiscating these assets if the Kremlin violates the upcoming ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
According to anonymous sources, the efforts are being made within the framework of security guarantees for Kyiv.
Supporters of this idea see tying frozen assets to Russia's compliance with a possible agreement as a way to put pressure on Moscow and provide guarantees for Ukraine.
British leader Keir Starmer and future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are more resolute on this issue.
