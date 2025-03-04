Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has reacted to the suspension of American military aid to Ukraine, cynically calling it "the best contribution" to the supposedly "peaceful" settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kremlin welcomes Trump's pro-Russian decision

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

If the US ceases to be (the main supplier of military aid to Ukraine — ed.) or stops these supplies, this will probably be the best contribution to the cause of peace. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

However, as it turned out, official Moscow is angry that European countries are determined to continue providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.

That is, they will probably try to somehow compensate for the decreasing amounts of ammunition and everything else, the Russian dictator's spokesman complains. Share

Vladimir Putin's team is also concerned about how events are developing on the front, so it said it would monitor the situation and was in no hurry to draw conclusions.

Against this background, Peskov once again reiterated that until now the US has provided the largest amount of aid to Ukraine, but this is not true. The European Union has always provided the most aid.