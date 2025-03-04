Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has reacted to the suspension of American military aid to Ukraine, cynically calling it "the best contribution" to the supposedly "peaceful" settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Kremlin welcomes Trump's pro-Russian decision
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.
However, as it turned out, official Moscow is angry that European countries are determined to continue providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin's team is also concerned about how events are developing on the front, so it said it would monitor the situation and was in no hurry to draw conclusions.
Against this background, Peskov once again reiterated that until now the US has provided the largest amount of aid to Ukraine, but this is not true. The European Union has always provided the most aid.
