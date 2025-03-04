Halting military aid to Ukraine — what excuse did Trump come up with?
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

As The Wall Street Journal learned from its insiders, US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze aid to Ukraine was allegedly supported by all of his top advisers. Moreover, the head of the White House himself allegedly decided to do this after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words that the war could last a long time.

  • The subsoil agreement between Ukraine and the United States could play a crucial role in the resumption of military assistance.
  • Trump's criteria for Kyiv's readiness for peace talks and the potential impact of the subsoil agreement on aid reinstatement remain uncertain.

According to a member of Trump's team, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the American leader's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine was supported by all of his top national security advisers after several meetings on the issue.

Trump allegedly decided to take this step, irritated by Volodymyr Zelensky's words that the war could last a long time, because he felt the need to demonstrate that he was serious about bringing Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Moreover, as it turned out, the US president was angered by the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky's team allegedly did not take Washington's intentions seriously.

After that, Donald Trump decided to resort to radical solutions.

According to insiders, the American leader has not yet decided what he will consider Kyiv's evidence of readiness for peace talks.

It is also currently unclear whether the signing of the so-called subsoil agreement between Ukraine and the United States will be a sufficient prerequisite for the resumption of military assistance.

