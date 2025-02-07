Kursk operation. What helped Ukraine achieve a new breakthrough
Kursk operation. What helped Ukraine achieve a new breakthrough

The Armed Forces of Ukraine waited for the right moment for a new breakthrough
Source:  ERR

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully used the regrouping of Russian invaders at the front for a new offensive in the Kursk region, said Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

Points of attention

  • The reorganization of the Russian armed forces has led to a decrease in their military activity in the region.
  • This is exactly what Ukrainian soldiers took advantage of to carry out successful attacks.
  • Despite the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders continue their offensive on other sections of the front.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine waited for the right moment for a new breakthrough

According to the head of Estonia's military intelligence, the Russian army has indeed reduced the number of shellings over the past week.

The main reason for such changes is the reorganization of the armed forces of the aggressor country.

What is important to understand is that it was after the occupation of Velyka Novosilka and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region that Russia began to restore and replenish its units in this area.

Moreover, in Kursk, the Russian command is also in the process of replenishing the North Korean units stationed there.

According to Ants Kiviselga, this was the reason for the decrease in military activity in the region.

For their part, the Ukrainian armed forces took advantage of this, which, according to open sources, yesterday (February 6. — Ed.) carried out successful attacks in the Kursk region, capturing new settlements and areas, especially in the southeast direction from Sudzhi, he emphasized.

Despite the powerful breakthrough of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Russian invaders continue to advance on the northern and central sections of the front.

Photo: understandingwar.org

Russian Soldiers

