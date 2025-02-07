Watch: National Guardsmen captured 6 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: National Guardsmen captured 6 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

NSU
Russian Soldiers
Читати українською

Fighters of the 3rd Battalion of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured six Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction.

Points of attention

  • National Guardsmen of Ukraine demonstrate bravery and military prowess by capturing six Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction.
  • The captured Russian soldiers surrendered after facing heavy fire, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian military operations.
  • This incident underscores the ongoing conflict in the region and the importance of international attention and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • The transparency and accountability shown by the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in sharing the video of the capture highlight their commitment to openness in military actions.
  • The capture serves as a stark reminder of the challenges Ukraine faces in defending against external threats and upholding its territorial integrity.

National Guardsmen Capture 6 Russian Soldiers Near Pokrovsk

This was reported by the press service of the Spartan brigade of the NSU and published a corresponding video.

During the attempted assault, a group of five Russian mercenaries came under heavy fire from our military and took refuge in a private house. The invaders were unable to continue the fight or retreat, so they voluntarily surrendered.

The military added that “another Russian — the only one from his assault group who survived — walked between houses for six days.

And when he realized that there would be no help, he decided to surrender.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's National Guard posts video of Russian stormtroopers destroying in Kharkiv region
NSU
National Guard
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region
NSU
Watch: Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?