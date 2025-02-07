Fighters of the 3rd Battalion of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured six Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction.
Points of attention
- National Guardsmen of Ukraine demonstrate bravery and military prowess by capturing six Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction.
- The captured Russian soldiers surrendered after facing heavy fire, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian military operations.
- This incident underscores the ongoing conflict in the region and the importance of international attention and support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- The transparency and accountability shown by the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine in sharing the video of the capture highlight their commitment to openness in military actions.
- The capture serves as a stark reminder of the challenges Ukraine faces in defending against external threats and upholding its territorial integrity.
National Guardsmen Capture 6 Russian Soldiers Near Pokrovsk
This was reported by the press service of the Spartan brigade of the NSU and published a corresponding video.
The military added that “another Russian — the only one from his assault group who survived — walked between houses for six days.
And when he realized that there would be no help, he decided to surrender.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-