National Guardsmen Capture 6 Russian Soldiers Near Pokrovsk

This was reported by the press service of the Spartan brigade of the NSU and published a corresponding video.

During the attempted assault, a group of five Russian mercenaries came under heavy fire from our military and took refuge in a private house. The invaders were unable to continue the fight or retreat, so they voluntarily surrendered. Share

The military added that “another Russian — the only one from his assault group who survived — walked between houses for six days.