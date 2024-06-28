Watch: Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

Fighters of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft on a sortie in Donetsk region.

National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with the "Igla".

The guards discovered an enemy Su-25, also known as "Hrach", which was making a combat sortie, the report says. Share

Thus, the combined platoon with "Igla" MANPADS of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.

The Su-25 strike aircraft was shot down by a well-hit shot, the military stated. Share

What are the Russian losses in Ukraine per day?

It was reported on the morning of June 28 that the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian plane. The General Staff clarified that on the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 1,200 Russians, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: