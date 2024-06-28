Watch: Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region
Watch: Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

Watch: Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region
Читати українською

Fighters of the National Guard destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft on a sortie in Donetsk region.

  • The National Guard successfully shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter aircraft in the Donetsk region using the Igla MANPADS.
  • The Guardsmen acted promptly and professionally, detecting the enemy Su-25 fighter and shooting it down immediately.
  • The events of recent days testify to the active defence and successful actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russian troops.

National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with the "Igla".

The guards discovered an enemy Su-25, also known as "Hrach", which was making a combat sortie, the report says.

Thus, the combined platoon with "Igla" MANPADS of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.

The Su-25 strike aircraft was shot down by a well-hit shot, the military stated.

What are the Russian losses in Ukraine per day?

It was reported on the morning of June 28 that the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian plane. The General Staff clarified that on the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 1,200 Russians, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 8,066 (+24) units;

  • armoured combat vehicles — 15,480 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 14,423 (+60) units;

  • MLRS — 1109 (+1) units;

  • air defence warfare systems — 871 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 360 (+1) units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,509 (+50) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2329 (+5) units;

  • warships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,514 (+46) units;

  • special equipment — 2431 (+11) units.

