According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), during the drone attack on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region, several of the latest Su-57 fighters of the criminal army of the Russian Federation were hit at once.
What is known about the destruction of Su-57 fighters by Ukrainian drones
Yusov emphasised that the successful drone attack on the enemy Su-57 was carried out at a distance of more than 600 km from the Ukrainian border.
According to him, there is already confirmed information about significant damage to one of the advanced Russian fighter jets as a result of the drone attack.
Another plane received slightly less significant damage, but the Russian occupiers will still have to send it for repairs.
What is known about the consequences of the DIU drone attack on the airfield "Akhtubinsk"
At the airbase "Akhtubinsk" in the Astrakhan region, which was recently attacked by Ukrainian drones, the second stage of the so-called exercises of "non-strategic nuclear forces" was supposed to take place on the instructions of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
Probably, during the DIU drone attack on "Akhtubinsk", Tu-22M3s could also have been present, and the enemy planned to be involved in the exercises.
Therefore, it is quite possible to assume that the attack on "Akhtubinsk" on June 8 had an additional purpose — to specifically hint to the Russians that the conduct of a new stage of maneuvers of nuclear forces at this airbase may end with a new explosion.
