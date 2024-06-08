Drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reached North Ossetia for the first time and attacked the strategic Mozdok airfield of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian DIU drones conducted a successful attack on the strategic Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia, showcasing advancements in military capabilities.
- The Mozdok airfield houses crucial military assets, including strategic bombers, missile-carrying aircraft, and a helicopter regiment, making it a key installation for Russia.
- The distance between the Ukrainian border and the Mozdok airfield highlights the complexity and extent of the operation, emphasizing the strategic planning involved in the drone attack.
- Russian authorities denied the attack on the airfield, despite reports from local residents witnessing the explosions and UAV flights towards the location.
- Details of the DIU drone attack on the Mozdok airfield reveal that it was part of a special operation conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence, further escalating tensions in the region.
What is known about the details of the DIU drone attack on the Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia
According to DIU representatives, the drone attack on Mozdok airfield was carried out as part of a special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence.
It is worth noting that the distance to the airfield from the Ukrainian border is more than 900 km.
What they say in Russia about the attack of DIU drones on Mozdok airfield
According to the so-called head of North Ossetia Serhiy Minyailo, 3 drones tried to attack the airfield.
A representative of the Russian occupation authorities falsely stated that they were all allegedly shot down.
The drones were probably flying to the airfield, which, in particular, is home to strategic bombers and Dagger missile-carrying aircraft.
Residents of a village located near a strategic airfield recorded the flight of drones.
After the approach of the UAV on the attack trajectory, a powerful explosion rang out.
The 485th separate helicopter regiment is based at the airfield. Six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, four Su-24M/MR aircraft, and approximately 20 helicopters of various types were stationed there.
According to the reports of the Air Force, during the month Russian troops regularly used Kh-22 supersonic cruise missiles launched from Tu-22M3s located at the airfield attacked on June 8 for massive strikes on Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-