Drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reached North Ossetia for the first time and attacked the strategic Mozdok airfield of the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the details of the DIU drone attack on the Mozdok airfield in North Ossetia

According to DIU representatives, the drone attack on Mozdok airfield was carried out as part of a special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence.

A successful operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, measures are ongoing, - interlocutors from the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasize. Share

It is worth noting that the distance to the airfield from the Ukrainian border is more than 900 km.

What they say in Russia about the attack of DIU drones on Mozdok airfield

According to the so-called head of North Ossetia Serhiy Minyailo, 3 drones tried to attack the airfield.

A representative of the Russian occupation authorities falsely stated that they were all allegedly shot down.

The drones were probably flying to the airfield, which, in particular, is home to strategic bombers and Dagger missile-carrying aircraft.

Residents of a village located near a strategic airfield recorded the flight of drones.

After the approach of the UAV on the attack trajectory, a powerful explosion rang out.