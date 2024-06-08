For the first time, Ukrainian drones attacked North Ossetia, from where the MiGs of the Russian Federation take off

On June 8, a drone attack was recorded for the first time on Russian North Ossetia, where the airport from which aircraft attacking Ukraine take off is located.

The Russian Federation reported the downing of Ukrainian drones over Mozdok

The so-called "Ministry of Defense" of Russia reported that in the morning one unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

The governor of the region clarified that Mozdok was shot down by air defense forces three unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the preliminary information of the occupation authorities, the UAVs arrived "from the Ukrainian side". Their target was a military airfield.

It is from the Mozdok airfield that the MiG-31K and Tu take off to attack Ukraine.

It should be noted that North Ossetia is located at a considerable distance from the war zone, the region and Zaporizhzhia, for example, are separated by about 900 km in a straight line.

Powerful explosions rang out in Crimea

Residents of the occupied Crimea report a new powerful "cotton", which happened on the night of June 8. The occupying Russian authorities claim that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of the Riflemen's Bay of Sevastopol.

According to local residents, loud explosions began to ring out on the occupied peninsula starting at 01:53.

The occupying so-called "authorities" began to claim that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of Streltsk Bay.

The loud sounds that were heard in the area of Streltsk Bay mean that our fleet destroyed an unmanned boat during an external raid, said the "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Rozvazhaev.

At 4:06 a.m., local residents reported explosions in Kerch — on the other side of the strait — "in the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory."