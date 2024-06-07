One woman killed after Russian today's strike on Nikopol

On June 7, the Russian military attacked Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A civilian was killed as a result of the attack.

What is known about the shelling of Nikopol by the Russian Federation

Russians killed a person again in Nikopol. A 71-year-old woman died during the shelling. My condolences to the relatives, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhii Lysaksaid. Share

The head of the OVA added that information on other consequences of the attack is currently being clarified.

Russia shelled Nikopol with artillery

On May 29, Russian troops shelled the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery.

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported, two people died as a result of shelling in Nikopol.

A 52-year-old man who came under artillery fire in the morning died in the hospital. The doctors fought for him, but the injuries turned out to be incompatible with life.

After lunch, Russian troops killed another person: they directed a kamikaze drone at an ambulance.

The 54-year-old driver died. His 53-year-old wife was injured and hospitalised in a severe condition. In addition, two men aged 64 and 52 were injured by the Russians. Both have shrapnel wounds.