Air defenсe shot down 48 Shaheds, 5 cruise missiles during Russian overnight strike on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defenсe shot down 48 Shaheds, 5 cruise missiles during Russian overnight strike on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence
On the night of June 7, 2024, the enemy attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine with strategic aviation Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation and Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Kursk regions (RF) and Cape Chauda, Crimea.

  Air defence forces repelled the enemy attack, destroying 48 kamikaze drones and five cruise missiles.
  The impact led to a fire at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region.
  Mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile troops participated in the defence.
  As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the enemy aircraft suffered heavy losses.
  Elimination of the consequences of the attack continues, and all necessary services are involved

What is known about the work of air defence forces

In total, the enemy used 5 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and 53 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 48 combat drones and 5 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

A fire broke out at an enterprise in Kyiv region due to shelling by Russian forces

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported that a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region due to an overnight Russian strike.

According to the official, "throughout the night, the enemy attacked the area with UAVs and rockets." The alarm lasted four hours; air defence forces worked in the region.

As a result of the air attack, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities in the region. There are no casualties, Kravchenko said.

He added that "the liquidation of the consequences of the fire continues, all operational services are working."

