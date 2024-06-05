One killed, four injured after Russian today's strike on Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

One killed, four injured after Russian today's strike on Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Читати українською

On June 5, Russian troops attacked several settlements in Donetsk region.

 

Points of attention

  • Russian troops shelled the settlement of Pivnichne in the Toretsk community and dropped two glide bombs on Selydove, which caused severe damage to the infrastructure and injuries among the civilians.
  • All victims received first aid and are under medical supervision. The situation in Donetsk and Kherson regions remains very tense.
  • The Russian Federation also attacked the village of Ingulets in the Kherson region during the delivery of humanitarian aid.
  • As a result of the shelling, the Russians injured two men who were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

A person died as a result of the Russian strike on Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA , reported on the Russian attack.

So, the Russians attacked the Pivnichne of the Toretsk community, as a result of which one person died and four were injured.

The Russians killed one person and wounded four others in the Pivnichne of Toretsk community and damaged the shop. All the wounded received first aid from paramedics and were sent to the hospital.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk RMA

The enemy also dropped two anti-aircraft guns on Selidove. 1 person was injured, the enterprise and two cars were damaged.

The Russian army fired on civilians in the Kherson region during the delivery of humanitarian aid

On June 5, the Russian occupying forces shelled the village of Ingulets, Kherson region, when residents gathered there to receive humanitarian aid.

Two men were attacked by the Russians during the distribution of rubber aid.

The Russian army attacked the village of Ingulets. During the delivery of humanitarian aid, two men, 58 and 47 years old, were hit by the enemy. The victims were taken to the hospital - it is stated in the message of Kherson OVA.

Doctors are currently conducting examinations and providing assistance to those injured in the shelling. More details have not yet been given.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Five wounded after Russian night strike on Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two civilians, including 12-year-old child, killed by Russian strike on Donetsk region
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Two civilians, including 12-year-old child, killed by Russian strike on Donetsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?