One killed, four injured after Russian today's strike on Donetsk region

A person died as a result of the Russian strike on Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA , reported on the Russian attack.

So, the Russians attacked the Pivnichne of the Toretsk community, as a result of which one person died and four were injured.

The Russians killed one person and wounded four others in the Pivnichne of Toretsk community and damaged the shop. All the wounded received first aid from paramedics and were sent to the hospital. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk RMA

The enemy also dropped two anti-aircraft guns on Selidove. 1 person was injured, the enterprise and two cars were damaged.

The Russian army fired on civilians in the Kherson region during the delivery of humanitarian aid

On June 5, the Russian occupying forces shelled the village of Ingulets, Kherson region, when residents gathered there to receive humanitarian aid.

Two men were attacked by the Russians during the distribution of rubber aid.

The Russian army attacked the village of Ingulets. During the delivery of humanitarian aid, two men, 58 and 47 years old, were hit by the enemy. The victims were taken to the hospital - it is stated in the message of Kherson OVA. Share

Doctors are currently conducting examinations and providing assistance to those injured in the shelling. More details have not yet been given.