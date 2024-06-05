One killed, four injured after Russian today's strike on Donetsk region

On June 5, Russian troops attacked several settlements in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian troops shelled the settlement of Pivnichne in the Toretsk community and dropped two glide bombs on Selydove, which caused severe damage to the infrastructure and injuries among the civilians.
- All victims received first aid and are under medical supervision. The situation in Donetsk and Kherson regions remains very tense.
- The Russian Federation also attacked the village of Ingulets in the Kherson region during the delivery of humanitarian aid.
- As a result of the shelling, the Russians injured two men who were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.
A person died as a result of the Russian strike on Donetsk region
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA , reported on the Russian attack.
So, the Russians attacked the Pivnichne of the Toretsk community, as a result of which one person died and four were injured.
The enemy also dropped two anti-aircraft guns on Selidove. 1 person was injured, the enterprise and two cars were damaged.
The Russian army fired on civilians in the Kherson region during the delivery of humanitarian aid
On June 5, the Russian occupying forces shelled the village of Ingulets, Kherson region, when residents gathered there to receive humanitarian aid.
Two men were attacked by the Russians during the distribution of rubber aid.
Doctors are currently conducting examinations and providing assistance to those injured in the shelling. More details have not yet been given.
