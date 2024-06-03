Five wounded after Russian night strike on Kharkiv region

After midnight, Russian occupiers inflicted a massive missile attack on the Zmiiv community of the Kharkiv region. At least five people were injured.

What is known about the shelling of the Kharkiv region

As a result, the territory of the recreation complex was hit, one civilian was killed, the data is being established.

Two civilians — a man and a woman — were injured.

Damaged houses of the recreation center.

AFU assessed the threat of Russian offensive to Zolochiv, Kharkiv region

According to the spokesperson of the Kharkiv Defence Forces group, Yuriy Povkh, the Ukrainian military currently does not record the preparations of the Russian invaders in the direction of Zolochiv.

The military operates only on facts. Currently, there are no active enemy actions in the Zolochiv direction. But the Defense Forces are always on the alert and are waiting for any actions of the enemy in all directions, said Povkh. Share

He emphasized that as of the morning of June 2, the fighting in Kharkiv Oblast continued in the Vovchansk and Starytsa districts.

During the day, the Russian occupiers lost 115 soldiers in these areas.

Povkh noted that the Russians use the tactics of small groups under the cover of artillery for attacks.

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 98 times.

The Russian occupiers carried out 7 missile strikes using 62 missiles, carried out 43 airstrikes, dropping 48 glide bombs on populated areas and positions of the Armed Forces, conducted more than 4,000 shelling from various types of weapons, in particular, 110 times shelling from MLRS.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit 20 personnel concentration areas and three enemy artillery systems.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 1,800 invaders, 25 tanks, 33 units of armoured vehicles, 49 artillery systems, anti-aircraft guns, 6 air defense systems, 82 anti-aircraft defense systems, 38 missiles, 86 vehicles and 14 units of special equipment.