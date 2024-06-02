AFU forcing occupants to flee back to Russia after losses in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian officer says

According to Oles Malyarevych, the deputy commander of the "Achilles" strike drone battalion of the 92nd Separate Air Assault Bridage, the Ukrainian military is repelling the Russian invaders' attempts to advance in Vovchansk and toward Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.
AFU brings the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region closer to complete failure
According to him, the enemy has concentrated many personnel and military equipment in these areas.
However, the military officer noted the successful actions of the Ukrainian military forces units of the occupying army to withdraw to Russian territory for recovery.
According to the deputy commander of the 92nd Separate Air Assault Bridage, the US decision of the USA to strike with American weapons on the territory of Russia is very important, because now it is possible to use HIMARS on targets in the Russian Federation.
What is known about the situation in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi regions
According to Nazar Voloshyn, the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker, the Ukrainian military currently controls about 70% of the territory of Vovchansk.
Heavy fighting continues in the city and its surroundings.
Voloshyn emphasised that the Russian occupiers were unsuccessfully trying to advance in small infantry groups toward Lyptsi.
