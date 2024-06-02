Ukrainian military doesn't record Russian army's preparations near Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, AFU officer says

According to the spokesperson of the Kharkiv Defenсe Forces group, Yuriy Povkh, the Ukrainian military currently does not record the preparations of the Russian invaders in the direction of Zolochiv.

What is known about the threat of an offensive by the Russian army in the direction of Zolochiv

The military operates only on facts. Currently, there are no active enemy actions in the Zolochiv direction. But the Defense Forces are always on the alert and are waiting for any actions of the enemy in all directions, said Povkh. Share

He emphasised that fighting in the Kharkiv region continued in the districts of Vovchansk and Staritsa as of the morning of June 2.

During the day, the Russian occupiers lost 115 soldiers in these directions.

Povh noted that the Russians use the tactics of small groups under the cover of artillery for attacks.

What does AFU General Staff inform about it?

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 98 times.

The Russian occupiers carried out seven missile strikes using 62 missiles, carried out 43 airstrikes, dropped 48 glide bombs on populated areas and positions of the Armed Forces, and conducted more than 4,000 shelling from various types of weapons, in particular, 110 times shelling from MLRS.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit 20 personnel concentration areas and three enemy artillery systems.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 1,800 invaders, 25 tanks, 33 units of armoured vehicles, 49 artillery systems, anti-aircraft guns, six air defence systems, 82 anti-aircraft defence systems, 38 missiles, 86 vehicles and 14 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 29 times.

In the Kharkiv region, fighting continues in the village of Starytsa. During the past day, the enemy lost 115 people in this area, of which 34 were killed.

In addition, the Defence Forces destroyed a tank, an artillery system, two anti-aircraft vehicles, six unmanned aerial vehicles, 14 vehicles and six units of special equipment. The ammunition warehouse and eight personnel shelters were hit.

In the Donetsk region, the attack of the Russian occupiers in the Terny region was repulsed.

Five clashes were recorded in the districts of Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Three enemy attacks have been repelled, and two more are being repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, three enemy attack attempts have been recorded in the districts of Kalynivka and Klishchiivka. Two attempts of the occupiers to advance were repulsed, and the battle continued in the Kalynyvka area.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the occupiers are trying to advance in Novooleksandrivka and Sokol. 2 enemy attacks have been repulsed, and three more are being repulsed.

The occupiers also made three unsuccessful attempts to advance to Kostyantynivka.

On June 1, the enemy in this area lost up to 200 Russian invaders, five tanks, five APVs, one unmanned aerial vehicle, a car and two ammunition depots. Four tanks and two armoured fighting vehicles were damaged.

The enemy made one unsuccessful attack attempt in the direction of Staromayorskyi.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers' attempt to advance toward Mala Tokmachka was repulsed.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, two enemy attacks were repulsed in the Krynky area.