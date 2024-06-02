General Staff Latest: AFU liquidated over 1,000 Russian soldiers in day

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day from June 1 to 2, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,80 invaders of the Russian occupation army and dozens of enemy equipment units.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army

personnel — 509, 860 (+1,080) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 7,765 (+25) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 14,980 (+33) units;

artillery systems — 13, 233 (+49) units;

MLRS — 1089 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 821 (+6) units;

aircraft — 357 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 10 699 (+82) units;

cruise missiles — 2,268 (+38) units;

warships/boats — 27 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 18 092 (+86) units;

special equipment — 2 195 (+14) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military is successfully resisting the attempts of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to break through the defenses in the Kharkiv region .

Thus, the ISW notes that on June 1, fighting continued in the Lyptsi district without confirmed changes to the front line.

During May 31 and June 1, hostilities continued in the areas of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, and Lukyantsi.

According to information from one of the commanders of the Ukrainian units, on May 30, the Russian occupiers tried to concentrate infantry groups in the Hlyboky area. They transferred additional forces, light armoured vehicles and high-speed vehicles there.

Analysts also drew attention to the statement of one of the Russian military commanders, who claimed that the offensive of the occupying Russian army stopped due to the inability to isolate Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region.

According to him, the Ukrainian drones prevented the infantry units of the Russian army from advancing, and the counter-battery fire could not suppress the Ukrainian artillery.

Fighting continued in the Vovchansk region on June 1, but without confirmed changes to the front line.

On June 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that Ukrainian troops counterattacked near Vovchansk and Starytsa.

Ukrainian officials continue to warn that the Russian occupiers may launch offensive actions in the direction of Zolochiv, northwest of the city of Kharkiv.

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the regional authorities are concerned about the possible activation of Russian troops in the Zolochiv direction.

On May 30, Syniegubov noted that the occupation army of the Russian Federation did not have a strike group in the Zolochiv area, but it could transfer forces from the Lyptsi and Vovchansk areas.

Analysts believe that the concentration of forces of the Russian occupiers in the Zolochiv area is aimed at further dragging Ukrainian forces to a wider front in the northern part of the Kharkiv region.

In the Luhansk region, analysts recorded the advance of the occupying army to the southeast of Kupiansk on June 1.

According to geolocation data as of May 31, the Russian invaders have recently advanced slightly to the southwest of Novoselivskyi, southeast of Kupyansk.

The Russian "war correspondent" claimed that Russian troops allegedly advanced to the east and southeast of Stelmakhivka, but analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

Russian troops continued their offensive in the area of Synkivka and Petropavlivka, in the area of Kyslivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, around Novoehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, near Terny and Torske, and around Dibrova during May 31 and June 1.

In Donetsk region, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation continued their offensive in the area of Rozdolivka, south of Siversk, as well as near Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka, but without confirmed changes to the front line.

The ISW recorded a slight advance of the Russian occupiers east of Chasovoy Yar.

Geolocation images published on June 1 show that the occupiers have recently advanced slightly to the south of Ivanovo.

Additional geo-tagged footage released on May 31 shows a Russian MT-LB crossing Donbas' Siverskyi Donets Canal near Kalynyvka, northeast of Chasiv Yar, and landing at least 10 Russian infantrymen.

The footage shows a Ukrainian drone striking at least a third of the infantry in an instant, while a Russian MT-LB drives down the road to the northwest while the rest of the infantry disperses.

The rapid Ukrainian strike on the Russian infantry group indicates that Ukrainian forces have significant visibility in the area, and ISW assesses that the Russian infantry group likely did not survive the assault and that Russian forces were unable to establish a strong position in the area as a result of this specific activity, the analysts' report says. Share

The Russian "warrior" claimed that Russian troops could allegedly approach the eastern bank of the canal but noted that it was not crossed.

Another blogger claimed that Russian troops had crossed the canal, but did not provide any details.

Fighting also continued in the eastern part of Chasiv Yar, near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdyumivka

Analysts record a slight advance of the Russian occupiers in the Avdiivka area.

Geolocation footage published on June 1 shows that the occupiers have advanced slightly to the west of Solovyove, to the northwest of Avdiivka and, to the southeast of Pervomaiske, to the southwest of Avdiivka.

According to Russian military commanders, Russian troops allegedly advanced to the northwest of Avdiivka in the Novopokrovsky district, to the north of Netailove, and to the west of Avdiivka in the Semenivka and Yasnobrodivka districts.

Russian troops also continued ground attacks near Zelenyy Pol, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yevgenivka, and Progress, near Umanske, and around Nevelske on May 31 and June 1.

Russian "war correspondents" claimed that Russian troops continued to advance within central Krasnohorivka, and one blogger said that they advanced 1.5 km west of Solodke. Still, analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

Fighting also continued near Georhiivka and Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodyane.

Fighting continued in the Zaporizhzhia region's administrative border area with the Donetsk region near Staromayorske and in the western region.

Russian bloggers claimed that Russian forces allegedly opened a new direction of attack near Nesteryanka, west of Robotyny, probably referring to the recent offensive operations of the Russians near Novoandriyivka and Shcherbaki, west of Robotyny.

The Russian "warrior" said that Russian troops had advanced near Shcherbaky and noted that the battles in this area used to be positional.

Positional battles continued on May 31 and June 1 near Robotyne, Verbove, Novodanilivka, Malaya Tokmachka, and near Novoandriivka.

On the evening of May 31, positional battles continued on the eastern left bank of the Kherson region.

The Russian "war correspondent" claimed that Russian troops are allegedly operating on the islands of Frolov and Nestryga in the Dnipro River delta and on the islands near Cossack Camps and Korsunka.