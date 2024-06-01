Ukrainian army destroyed record number of Russian artillery systems in May

In May of this year, the Defence Forces destroyed a record number of Russian artillery systems for the entire period of the full-scale invasion.

How many artillery systems of Russian army were destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces during May

It is noted that over the past month, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 1,160 artillery systems.

It's another record 🔥

1160 russian artillery systems were destroyed in May.



It's the biggest number of artillery losses in two years of the war. And Ukrainian warriors continue to transform russian weapons into scrap metal. pic.twitter.com/86YXj1a38U — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 1, 2024

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Forces destroyed 44 Russian artillery systems on the last day of May.

What is known about losses of Russian occupying army during the day

The total combat losses of the enemy during the day approximately amounted to: