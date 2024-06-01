Ukrainian army destroyed record number of Russian artillery systems in May
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian army destroyed record number of Russian artillery systems in May

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

In May of this year, the Defence Forces destroyed a record number of Russian artillery systems for the entire period of the full-scale invasion.

How many artillery systems of Russian army were destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces during May

It is noted that over the past month, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 1,160 artillery systems.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Forces destroyed 44 Russian artillery systems on the last day of May.

What is known about losses of Russian occupying army during the day

The total combat losses of the enemy during the day approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 508,780 (+1,130) people,

  • tanks — 7740 (+12) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 14,947 (+12) units,

  • artillery systems — 13184 (+44) units,

  • MLRS — 1088 (+0) units,

  • air defence equipment — 815 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 357 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10617 (+30),

  • cruise missiles — 2230 (+1),

  • ships/boats — 27 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,006 (+101) units,

  • of special equipment - 2181 (+17)

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Soldiers of 110th Brigade destroy Russia's Su-25 attack aircraft
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Su-25
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroy 4 Russian drones and one missile overnight
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian army destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers and 18 tanks
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?