Ukrainian army destroyed record number of Russian artillery systems in May

In May of this year, the Defence Forces destroyed a record number of Russian artillery systems for the entire period of the full-scale invasion.
How many artillery systems of Russian army were destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces during May
It is noted that over the past month, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 1,160 artillery systems.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defence Forces destroyed 44 Russian artillery systems on the last day of May.
What is known about losses of Russian occupying army during the day
The total combat losses of the enemy during the day approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 508,780 (+1,130) people,
tanks — 7740 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 14,947 (+12) units,
artillery systems — 13184 (+44) units,
MLRS — 1088 (+0) units,
air defence equipment — 815 (+0) units,
aircraft — 357 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10617 (+30),
cruise missiles — 2230 (+1),
ships/boats — 27 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,006 (+101) units,
of special equipment - 2181 (+17)
