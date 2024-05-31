Ukrainian army destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers and 18 tanks
Ukrainian army destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers and 18 tanks

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The Ukrainian military continues to kill Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion is 507,650 soldiers.

What is known about losses of Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,390 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 7728 (+18) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 14,935 (+22) units;

  • artillery systems — 13,140 (+39) units;

  • MLRS — 1088 units;

  • air defence equipment — 815 units;

  • aircraft — 357 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,587 (+55) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,229 (+7) units;

  • ships/boats — 27 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17,905 (+56) units;

  • special equipment — 2164 (+11) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

Russian army failed offensive in Kharkiv region

British intelligence notes that in the Kharkiv region, the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues to advance on Vovchansk, but the city remains under the control of Ukrainian forces, which repel most Russian attacks.

As reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the losses in this direction are 8 to 1 (8 Russians to 1 military of the Armed Forces).

Russian occupiers captured the village of Buhruvatka near Vovchansk and are trying to establish physical control over the nearby Siversky Donets river crossing, thereby threatening the flank and rear of the Ukrainian forces defending Vovchansk.

Also, Russian troops continue to carry out attacks in the direction of the village of Lyptsi, but, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, they have not made significant progress.

