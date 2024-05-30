Ukrainian army strikes at 14 areas of concentration of Russian army units

The Ukrainian Defence Forces struck 14 places of concentration of Russian personnel and two other important enemy targets.

What is known about the situation at the front

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue the defence operation and concentrate the main efforts in the Tavria, Donetsk and Slobozhan operational areas. Ukrainian soldiers hold positions and destroy the offensive potential of the Russian invaders.

During the past day, 116 combat clashes took place.

According to the updated information, in total, over the past day, the Russian aggressor fired five missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas, 58 air strikes (including 94 anti-aircraft missiles), and launched over three thousand mines, including 127 using multiple launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 14 personnel concentration areas and two other important enemy targets.

Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1,160 people. Also, the enemy lost 10 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 35 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 22 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 53 cars and 11 units of special equipment.

Today, as of this time, there have been 28 combat clashes. The invaders carried out 534 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas from various types of weapons, including 11 from MLRS. Russian troops also carried out four airstrikes using seven guided air bombs and used 63 kamikaze drones for their baseless aggression.

On the night of May 30, 2024, the Russian aggressor launched a massive air and missile attack on the territory of Ukraine using eight S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kharkiv Region (launched from the border regions of the Russian Federation), 11 Kh-101 cruise missiles/ Kh-555 from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area — Saratov Region, RF) and 32 Shahed-type strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Russian territory of Ukrainian Crimea). As a result of anti-aircraft combat, seven Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shaheds were shot down within Khmelnytsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkassy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.

What is the situation in different directions

In the Kharkiv direction, one attack by the Russian occupiers from Murom to Starytsa was repulsed. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled the attack of the Russian invaders in the area of Stepova Novoselivka from the beginning of the day. The battle continues near Petropavlivka.

In the Lymansk direction, a combat clash continues in the Serebryansky Forestry.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has already made six attempts to break through our defensive lines. Ukrainian soldiers skilfully repelled the attack of the Russians in the area of Bilohorivka and continue to repel five enemy assaults near Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, our units have stood in the way of three enemy attacks. In the Klishchiivka district, the assault has already been repulsed. Fighting continues in the locations of Novy and Kalynivka microdistricts.

The enemy became more active in the Toretsk direction. A military clash continues today near Kurdyumivka. The loss of our positions is not allowed, the situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two assaults by Russian invaders near the settlement of Sokil.