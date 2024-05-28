AFU General Staff says about tense situation near Kupiansk

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 29 times.

What is known about the situation at the front

The General Staff noted that the tense situation persists in the Petropavlivsk district in the Kupyansk direction.

It is emphasized that since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have carried out 706 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces and populated areas.

In particular, in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military repelled an attempted enemy attack in the Lyptsi district.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their tactical position and succeeded in certain areas of the front.

In the Kupyansk region, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position four times.

The tense situation persists in the Petropavlivka area. Fighting continues in the Grekivka area.

In the direction of Siversk in the Donetsk region, five assault attempts by the Russian occupiers were repelled.

The Ukrainian military has already repelled three enemy attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Spirne and Vyimka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy tried to attack Klishchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk region, the Ukrainian military is resisting Russia's occupation army's attempts to advance.

Fighting continues near the settlements of Sokil, Umanske and Nevelske. The attack was repulsed in the Novoaleksandrivka area.

In the Kurakhove region, fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are also conducting defensive battles near Staromayorske.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

The enemy did not carry out any offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military repelled two attacks by the Russian invaders near Krynky.