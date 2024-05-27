Ukrainian military preparing for possible Russia's offensive in Sumy region, AFU officer says
Ukrainian military preparing for possible Russia's offensive in Sumy region, AFU officer says

Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Yuriy Fedorenko, the "Achilles" commander of the "Achilles" drone company, the Ukrainian military is currently preparing for possible new offensives by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in various areas of the front.

Can the Russian army start an offensive in Sumy region?

We are clearly aware that the enemy has enough forces and means to fuel the tactical success he had when he crossed the state border line. And also in order to open another part of the front for offensive actions, — explains Fedorenko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military, in this situation, needs permission from the Western partners to use the weapons received from them for strikes on strategic and military targets on the territory of the aggressor country.

Our international partners need to realize one simple truth — fear breeds death, courage breeds life. Our international partners need additional training to give us the opportunity to beat the enemy on the territory of the Russian Federation. After all, the life and health of the civilian population, our personnel and, in general, the capabilities of the enemy on the front lines depend on this, Fedorenko stressed.

What is known about the current situation in the Kharkiv region?

The commander of the "Achilles" drone company noted that there are currently two combat operations directions in Kharkiv region.

The joint efforts of several brigades managed to stabilize the situation in the direction of Hlyboki, the enemy has not made any advances in recent days. Constant work is underway to knock it out of its positions, in particular with the use of drones. If we talk about Vovchansk, extremely difficult battles continue, attacks in the direction of Kupyansk have also intensified. It is very important for the enemy to occupy the Vovchan bridgehead for further advance to the rear of our group. And at the same time, they are trying to succeed in the direction of Kupiansk in order to get to Oskol, — Fedorenko stressed.

