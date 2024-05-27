According to Yuriy Fedorenko, the "Achilles" commander of the "Achilles" drone company, the Ukrainian military is currently preparing for possible new offensives by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in various areas of the front.

Can the Russian army start an offensive in Sumy region?

We are clearly aware that the enemy has enough forces and means to fuel the tactical success he had when he crossed the state border line. And also in order to open another part of the front for offensive actions, — explains Fedorenko.

According to him, the Ukrainian military, in this situation, needs permission from the Western partners to use the weapons received from them for strikes on strategic and military targets on the territory of the aggressor country.

Our international partners need to realize one simple truth — fear breeds death, courage breeds life. Our international partners need additional training to give us the opportunity to beat the enemy on the territory of the Russian Federation. After all, the life and health of the civilian population, our personnel and, in general, the capabilities of the enemy on the front lines depend on this, Fedorenko stressed. Share

What is known about the current situation in the Kharkiv region?

The commander of the "Achilles" drone company noted that there are currently two combat operations directions in Kharkiv region.