According to Yuriy Fedorenko, the "Achilles" commander of the "Achilles" drone company, the Ukrainian military is currently preparing for possible new offensives by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in various areas of the front.
Can the Russian army start an offensive in Sumy region?
According to him, the Ukrainian military, in this situation, needs permission from the Western partners to use the weapons received from them for strikes on strategic and military targets on the territory of the aggressor country.
What is known about the current situation in the Kharkiv region?
The commander of the "Achilles" drone company noted that there are currently two combat operations directions in Kharkiv region.
