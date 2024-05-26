Ukraine's military prevented Russian breakthrough attempt in Kharkiv region, AFU speaker states

According to the information of the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker, Nazar Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military prevented an attempt by units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to break through the defences in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the current situation in the combat zones in the Kharkiv region

Voloshyn noted that the Ukrainian military prevented attempts by the Russian occupiers to break through in the area of the settlements of Strelech and Hlyboke.

In the Kharkiv Region, the Defence Forces stopped the enemy in the direction of Strilecha — Hlyboke. Systematic work is currently underway to knock the enemy out of occupied positions. Defence forces for the most part entered the defensive lines on time, — emphasised OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

According to him, units of the Russian Federation's occupying army had certain successes in the Vovchansk region and the settlements of Strilecha and Hlyboke.

What is known about the situation in the Vovchansk region

The occupiers are trying to saturate these areas with equipment and manpower in order to prevent the Defence Forces from seizing the tactical initiative on the battlefield. Of course, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Tykhe and Starytsia, — explains Voloshyn.

He also added that the enemy continues to try to put pressure on the defence of the Ukrainian military in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Liptsi.

But thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy troops got stuck on the road in Lyptsi, were completely tied up in Vovchansk, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing them out of there, said OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker.

Voloshyn noted that war criminals from the Russian army continued to storm Vovchansk in infantry groups.