Ukraine's military prevented Russian breakthrough attempt in Kharkiv region, AFU speaker states

According to the information of the OSTG "Khortytsia" speaker, Nazar Voloshyn, the Ukrainian military prevented an attempt by units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to break through the defences in the Kharkiv region.
What is known about the current situation in the combat zones in the Kharkiv region
Voloshyn noted that the Ukrainian military prevented attempts by the Russian occupiers to break through in the area of the settlements of Strelech and Hlyboke.
According to him, units of the Russian Federation's occupying army had certain successes in the Vovchansk region and the settlements of Strilecha and Hlyboke.
What is known about the situation in the Vovchansk region
He also added that the enemy continues to try to put pressure on the defence of the Ukrainian military in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Liptsi.
Voloshyn noted that war criminals from the Russian army continued to storm Vovchansk in infantry groups.
