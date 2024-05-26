Death toll rises to 14 after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv

The number of victims in Kharkiv after Russia's shelling of "Epicenter" on May 25 increased again. 14 civilians died.

The death toll after the Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv has increased

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25 increased to 13.

Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Syniegubov announced 14 victims due to the shelling of a hypermarket in the regional center.

All those who have lost contact with loved ones are asked to contact the staff of the investigation department or 102. Relatives of the first line are encouraged to submit DNA samples to speed up the process of identifying the bodies.

What is known about the Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicenter"

On May 25, the Russian occupiers bombed the Epicenter hyperpark. At that moment, there were about two hundred people in the building.

For this attack, the Russian Federation used aviation. The arrival of two glide bombs was recorded at the "Epicenter". During the day, the number of victims increased, and by evening, it was known that five people had died as a result of the shelling. In addition, about 40 people were injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported late in the evening that, according to the police, 17 citizens were considered missing.

The prosecutor's office also released a video of Russian glide bombs hitting a hypermarket.

In addition, a video of the moment of the impact from the inside of the "Epicenter" in Kharkiv appeared.