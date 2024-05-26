Death toll after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv rises to 12

The number of people killed as a result of the May 25 attack by Russia on the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv increased to 12. 43 people were injured.

The number of victims has increased in Kharkiv

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Syniegubov, informed that the death toll in the "Epicenter" has increased to 11 people.

Later, the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of killed due to enemy airstrikes on the hypermarket had increased to 12.

Ten bodies are currently unidentified. 43 people were injured.

Russian airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicentr"

On May 25, the Russian occupiers bombed the Epicenter hyperpark. At that moment, there were about two hundred people in the building.

For this attack, the Russian Federation used aviation. The arrival of two glide bombs was recorded at the "Epicenter". During the day, the number of victims increased, and by evening, it was known that five people had died as a result of the shelling. In addition, about 40 people were injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported late in the evening that, according to the police, 17 citizens were considered missing.

The prosecutor's office also released a video of Russian aerial bombs hitting a hypermarket.

Foreign officials and organizations, particularly those that reacted in the UN, sharply condemned this Russian attack. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, urged not to be led by "tales of peace" after the Russian attack on Kharkiv.