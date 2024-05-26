Analyst warns of problems with deploying Patriot air defence system to protect Kharkiv

According to military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, if Patriot SAMs appear near Kharkiv, they will be quickly destroyed by the Russian occupation army.
What is the problem of deploying the Patriot air defence system for the defence of Kharkiv
According to him, dozens of enemy reconnaissance drones of the "Orlan" type constantly fly over Kharkiv and the region, which collect information and correct the strikes of the Russian invaders on the city and its surroundings.
He noted that lately the Ukrainian military almost does not shoot down these enemy drones due to the lack of appropriate anti-aircraft systems.
What conditions will allow the Patriot air defence system to be deployed to protect Kharkiv
He noted that in order to prevent the loss of Patriot air defence systems, it is necessary to ensure their total protection.
The analyst stated that it is not worth talking about the use of Patriot for the defence of Kharkiv until the problem of defeating reconnaissance UAVs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation is resolved.
