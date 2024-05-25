Educational institution partially destroyed following Russia's attack on Kharkiv

Russian troops damaged an educational institution after another shelling of Kharkiv on the night of 25 May.

Russian attack on Kharkiv left lyceum, cars and supermarket damaged

According to Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov, an educational institution, an adjacent high-rise building, and several cars were damaged as a result of the flights in the Slobid district. Information about victims has not been reported so far.

Later Terekhov informed that the lyceum was partially destroyed as a result of the hits in the Slobid district.

Ihor Terekhov told the details of the shelling as well.

As a result of the impact of the S-300 rocket, the workshop of the educational institution was destroyed, 31 cars were destroyed, the main building of the institution was partially destroyed, windows were broken in several high-rise buildings around. A nearby supermarket was also affected. Ihor Trekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

7 people died following Russian attack on Kharkiv day before

On May 23, the Russian army hit Kharkiv and the region with 15 S-300 missiles. As a result of the attack, 7 people died.

The head of the Kharkiv region military administration, Oleh Syniegubov, emphasised that the strikes were directed on civilian infrastructure objects.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the occupiers hit the transport infrastructure and one of the units of the utility company, which deals with the city's life support.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed that several objects of the railway infrastructure in Kharkiv and the region were hit.

It is noted that during the hits the workers were in a shelter. According to preliminary data, six railway workers were injured, there were no casualties.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy noted that the occupiers also attacked a printing house in Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed, six others were injured.