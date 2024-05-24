Russia attacked railway infrastructure in Kharkiv region — photo
Russia attacked railway infrastructure in Kharkiv region — photo

Attack
Source:  Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of May 24, Russian troops shelled the railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. This is the second attack in a day.

Russia again attacked the railway in the Kharkiv region

The enemy does not abandon purposeful attempts to stop the railway in the Kharkiv region. At night, it hit the civilian railway infrastructure again, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

As a result of the shelling, tracks, buildings, idle freight cars and an electric train car were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no victims or injured. Long-distance and suburban trains run according to schedule, the company's press service added.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 23

On the morning of May 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kharkiv. There were more than ten explosions.

In particular, in Kharkiv, the occupiers attacked a printing shop — seven people were killed, and more than 20 were injured. 8 people were injured in Derhachy, and 10 in Lyubotyne.

General director and co-owner of Vivat publishing house Yulia Orlova confirmed that this is the printing house of their publishing house.

Yulia Orlova stated that at the time of the Russian strike, there were a large number of books and civilians in the workshop.

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" also reported that civilian railway infrastructure came under fire.

Currently, we have confirmation of hits on several of our facilities in the city and region. During the attack, the workers were in shelter. According to preliminary data, six railway workers were injured. They were given medical assistance. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Trains continue to run according to schedule, the company said.

