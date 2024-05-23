Zelenskyy says Russia launched 15 missile strikes in latest attack on Kharkiv

On May 23, Russian terrorists launched 15 missiles at Kharkiv and Lubotyn. So far, it is known that six were killed and over ten were wounded.

Zelenskyy reacted to the latest Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

An extremely brutal Russian attack against Kharkiv and Lubotyn — according to preliminary data, 15 rockets at once. Unfortunately, there are people killed and injured. Emergency services are already on the scene, and everyone injured will receive the necessary assistance. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that the Russians are taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine currently lacks sufficient air defense protection and a reliable ability to destroy enemy launchers near its borders.

And this weakness is not our weakness, but that of the world , which for the third year already does not dare to treat terrorists exactly as they deserve it, - added Zelensky.

According to Zelenskyi, terror must lose in all conditions and on any continent. This is the common duty of everyone in the world.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 23

On the morning of May 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the city of Kharkiv. There were more than ten explosions.

The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional administration Oleg Sinegubov reported that the transport infrastructure and the utility company, which deals with the life support of the city, suffered from the first blows.

Later, Synegubov reported that the total number of dead in Kharkiv had increased to four. Two more people are being sought. The Russian army struck at least 15 times, he added.

At 12:27 Terekhov reported five dead and nine wounded. The head of Kharkiv OVA writes about 6 dead and 11 wounded.

It is already known that the printing press of the Vivat book publishing house came under attack. Its director, Yuliya Orlova, reported that they are dismantling the debris and rescuing people on the spot.

The five people who died in Kharkiv were employees of a printing plant in the Osnovyansk district, Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office, said.

Three women and two men died. Two missiles (probably S-300) hit the printing house. At that moment there were more than 50 workers there. In total, nine hits were recorded in the Osnovyansky and Kholodnohirsky districts of the city.

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" also reported that civilian railway infrastructure came under fire.