At least 10 explosions rock Kharkiv after Russia's latest attack, injured reported

On May 23, explosions rock Kharkiv. There were at least ten of them, and it is already known about the wounded.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 23

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, three explosions were heard at first. Subsequently, the head of Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, mentioned five strikes.

According to Terekhov's latest data, about ten explosions were heard in the city.

According to updated information, seven civilians were previously injured in Kharkiv due to enemy shelling. The occupiers attacked the civil infrastructure

The occupiers also hit Zolochiv, and at least two injured

Previously, transport infrastructure and utility companies dealing with the city's life support were also affected in Kharkiv.

What is known about previous Russian attacks on Kharkiv

On May 19, according to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched missile attacks on the cemetery and a popular vacation spot for Kharkiv residents.

The last two strikes hit the central part of the city. One missile landed on the cemetery, the second landed on one of the most favorite places of recreation of Kharkiv residents, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov. Share

According to him, there were casualties as a result of the enemy missile attack. In particular, one woman had an acute reaction to stress.

Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv RMA noted that according to preliminary information, the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation struck the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv with glide bombs.

One of the glide bombs fell near a football field, where there is no military infrastructure.