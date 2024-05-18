Number of civilians killed in Kharkiv during Russian shelling on 17 May increased

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed by Russian shelling on May 17 has increased to four. A 33-year-old man died in hospital.

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 4 due to the Russian attack

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, reported that the number of victims in the city had increased to 31.

Now 16 people are being treated in hospital, two are in serious condition.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 17

On 17 May, the Russian military attacked the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv with two air strikes. Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that there were several flights, and fires broke out at the crash sites.

Also, on May 15, Russian invaders once again attacked Kharkiv. The occupiers struck a dense residential area.

A 5-storey building in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged by shelling, Syniehubov said. Share

As a result of the shelling, he said, two civilian men aged 40 and 20 were wounded. They were hospitalised. Information about the consequences of the shelling will be updated, the head of the regional state administration added.