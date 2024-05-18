Number of civilians killed in Kharkiv during Russian shelling on 17 May increased

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed by Russian shelling on May 17 has increased to four. A 33-year-old man died in hospital.
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 4 due to the Russian attack
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, reported that the number of victims in the city had increased to 31.
Now 16 people are being treated in hospital, two are in serious condition.
Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 17
On 17 May, the Russian military attacked the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv with two air strikes. Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that there were several flights, and fires broke out at the crash sites.
Also, on May 15, Russian invaders once again attacked Kharkiv. The occupiers struck a dense residential area.
As a result of the shelling, he said, two civilian men aged 40 and 20 were wounded. They were hospitalised. Information about the consequences of the shelling will be updated, the head of the regional state administration added.
Later, Terekhov added that a Russian missile hit a dormitory in the Shevchenkivsk district of Kharkiv. According to him, two people went to doctors, and one of the victims was taken away by an ambulance. A multi-storey residential building was also damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-