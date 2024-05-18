Number of civilians killed in Kharkiv during Russian shelling on 17 May increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Number of civilians killed in Kharkiv during Russian shelling on 17 May increased

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shelling
Читати українською

In Kharkiv, the number of people killed by Russian shelling on May 17 has increased to four. A 33-year-old man died in hospital.

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 4 due to the Russian attack

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, reported that the number of victims in the city had increased to 31.

Now 16 people are being treated in hospital, two are in serious condition.

Russia attacked Kharkiv on May 17

On 17 May, the Russian military attacked the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv with two air strikes. Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that there were several flights, and fires broke out at the crash sites.

Also, on May 15, Russian invaders once again attacked Kharkiv. The occupiers struck a dense residential area.

A 5-storey building in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged by shelling, Syniehubov said.

As a result of the shelling, he said, two civilian men aged 40 and 20 were wounded. They were hospitalised. Information about the consequences of the shelling will be updated, the head of the regional state administration added.

Later, Terekhov added that a Russian missile hit a dormitory in the Shevchenkivsk district of Kharkiv. According to him, two people went to doctors, and one of the victims was taken away by an ambulance. A multi-storey residential building was also damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
5 people injured following today's Russian cluster munitions strike in Kharkiv region
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named key conditions for strengthening defence of Kharkiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two civilians killed in Russian missile strike in Kharkiv
Igor Terekhov
Shelling

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?