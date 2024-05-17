Two civilians killed in Russian missile strike in Kharkiv
Two civilians killed in Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Two people were killed and several injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian missile attack on 17 May.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv by Russia on 17 May

According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, several planes flew to the fire.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck twice with anti-aircraft missiles, in particular in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.

According to updated information, two people were killed and 13 were injured.

Previous shelling of Kharkiv by Russia

On May 15, Russian invaders once again attacked Kharkiv. The occupiers struck a dense residential area.

A 5-story building was damaged as a result of shelling in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv, the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said.

As a result of the shelling, he said, two civilian men aged 40 and 20 were wounded. They were hospitalised. Information about the consequences of the shelling will be updated, the head of the regional state administration added.

Later, Terekhov added that a Russian missile hit a dormitory in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv. According to him, two people went to doctors, and one of the victims was taken away by an ambulance. A multi-storey residential building was also damaged.

