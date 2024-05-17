5 civilians injured after Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
5 civilians injured after Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkov
Around 3:30 p.m. on May 17, the Russian army again attacked Kharkiv from the air. The city was bombed by anti-aircraft missiles.

Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv: what is known

At 3:37 p.m., the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported about explosions in the city.

Soon it became known that there were fires at the landing sites.

At 3:56 p.m., the Kharkiv region governor, Oleh Syniehubov, reported on 5 casualties as a result of airstrikes in the city.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers struck twice with anti-aircraft missiles, in particular in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv. So far, five civilian men were injured.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv OVA

The news is updated...

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv

On May 15, Russian invaders once again attacked Kharkiv. The occupiers struck a dense residential area.

A 5-story building was damaged as a result of shelling in the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv, Syniehubov said.

As a result of the shelling, according to him, two civilian men aged 40 and 20 were injured. They were hospitalised. Information on the consequences of the attack will be updated, added the head of the regional administration.

Later, Terekhov added that a Russian missile hit a hostel in the Shevchenkivsk district of Kharkiv. According to him, two people went to the doctors, one of the victims was taken away by an ambulance. A multi-storey residential building was also damaged.

