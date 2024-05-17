Putin cynically denies plans to seize Kharkiv — video

Illegitimate Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has said that ‘as of today’ Russia has no plans to seize the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Putin explained why the Russian army launched an attack on the Kharkiv region

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has shared his plans for Ukrainian Kharkiv. He claims that Russia has no plans to capture the city. At the same time, the Russian president boasted of the occupiers' “successes” in the Kharkiv region.

The Kremlin leader stated that Russia was allegedly forced to create a so-called ‘sanitary zone’ because of the shelling in Belgorod.

This is exactly how Putin explained the Russian military's attack on the Kharkiv region.

As for Kharkiv, there are no such plans (capture — ed.) today, Putin said. Share

At the same time, he boasted about the "successes" of his invaders. He says that the occupiers in the Kharkiv region "move strictly according to the plan every day and achieve success".

Offensive in the Kharkiv region

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, today the Defence Forces have stopped the Russians’ advance. The deepest point of their advance is 10 kilometers. In the directions of some enemy brigades, there is no progress at all — and there was none.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the crossing of the border by the Russians is connected with the fact that there is not enough air defence.

At a distance where they have an advantage, they operate with aerial bombs and artillery. Eight months of pause in decision-making by partners. It is clear that it was not easy for our soldiers,’ said Zelenskyy. Share

The President said that “no one has reached a specific line of defence, what they say is nonsense. The enemy has reached the first line. The first line is not the border, it is impossible to build there because our people were killed by the weapons used by the Russians”.