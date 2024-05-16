Kremlin propaganda is actively working to link the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with the allegedly inevitable victory in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

How Kremlin propaganda convinces Russians that victory in the war against Ukraine is imminent

The authors of the article note that a large number of Russians actively believe in the Kremlin's propaganda that Russia is supposedly a victim in the war it waged against Ukraine.

The publication emphasises that the vast majority of Russians during the first year of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin experienced shock and shame on this occasion.

In the second year of the war, Russians lived in fear because of the announcement of the second wave of mobilisation.

However, due to the ineffectiveness of Western sanctions and the series of successes of the occupation army of Russia in Ukraine, the Kremlin has already begun to "sell" the alleged proximity of victory.

How the Kremlin zombified the majority of its own citizens and forced them to believe in their own fantasies

We feel that victory is close,’ Andrei, 43, who came to Moscow to celebrate 9 May, a sacred date for the Kremlin, told the newspaper. Share

He was among those who wanted to visit the collection of Western military equipment captured at the front. Each car was marked with the flags of the country of manufacture to reinforce the propaganda narrative that Russia was at war with the entire developed world — and winning.

When you see all this, and all these flags, you can see that the whole world is supplying weapons, and you understand that a world war is going on. This is Russia against the whole world, as usual,’ declares the Russia, who is apparently under the powerful influence of Kremlin propaganda. Share

This exhibition really caused a great stir among Russians, who rejoiced at the losses of Ukrainians in the war and ridiculed Western sanctions, unable to stop the Russian military machine.

At the same time, the majority of Russians interviewed by journalists of the publication speak favorably of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, saying that only a ruler who has been in power for a long time can supposedly understand the country.