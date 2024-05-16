Kremlin propaganda is actively working to link the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II with the allegedly inevitable victory in the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.
How Kremlin propaganda convinces Russians that victory in the war against Ukraine is imminent
The authors of the article note that a large number of Russians actively believe in the Kremlin's propaganda that Russia is supposedly a victim in the war it waged against Ukraine.
The publication emphasises that the vast majority of Russians during the first year of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin experienced shock and shame on this occasion.
In the second year of the war, Russians lived in fear because of the announcement of the second wave of mobilisation.
However, due to the ineffectiveness of Western sanctions and the series of successes of the occupation army of Russia in Ukraine, the Kremlin has already begun to "sell" the alleged proximity of victory.
How the Kremlin zombified the majority of its own citizens and forced them to believe in their own fantasies
He was among those who wanted to visit the collection of Western military equipment captured at the front. Each car was marked with the flags of the country of manufacture to reinforce the propaganda narrative that Russia was at war with the entire developed world — and winning.
This exhibition really caused a great stir among Russians, who rejoiced at the losses of Ukrainians in the war and ridiculed Western sanctions, unable to stop the Russian military machine.
At the same time, the majority of Russians interviewed by journalists of the publication speak favorably of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, saying that only a ruler who has been in power for a long time can supposedly understand the country.
A recent sociological survey testifies to the complete zombification of Russians. It revealed that half of Russians believe that Ukraine was involved in the terrorist attack on March 22 in Crocus City Hall. Almost 40% believe that Western special services are involved in it.
