Blinken names Putin's main mistake in war against Ukraine

The chief of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, noted that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is making a mistake by relying on a long war against Ukraine because time is on Kyiv's side.

Putin will not be able to exhaust Ukraine and win the war

Blinken noted that recently, information is increasingly appearing in the mass media that time is playing into the hands of the Kremlin in its criminal war against Ukraine since the aggressor country exceeds Ukraine in terms of human resources, equipment and ammunition.

However, the head of the US State Department emphasized that Russia has been losing the battle for control over Ukraine for the past 20 years.

And Putin is wrong — time is on Ukraine's side. Because every month the work we do together brings Ukraine closer to membership in the EU and NATO, said the head of the US State Department.

He also emphasised that Ukraine signs more agreements on security guarantees from partners every month, strengthening its defence and industrial complex, receiving more Western weapons, and strengthening the economy.

Russia is moving backwards in time, Ukraine is moving forward, Blinken emphasized.

At the same time, the head of American diplomacy noted that currently Ukraine found itself at a critical moment of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

He says the coming weeks and months will require a great struggle.

He noted that the Russian Federation is trying to advance on Kharkiv, as well as in the east of Ukraine, "sending wave after wave of Russian soldiers, Iranian drones, North Korean missiles, tanks and aircraft, which are built and maintained with parts supplied by China."

Blinken on the US plan to strengthen Ukraine

The head of the US State Department noted that Washington has a plan to strengthen Ukraine militarily, economically, and politically.

As the first point, Blinken noted the need to provide Ukraine with everything necessary in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Blinken listed the successes already achieved by Ukraine: the liberation of half of the territory captured by the Russian Federation, the expulsion of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupiers from the Black Sea, and others.

Our joint task is to ensure Ukraine's strategic advantage so that it not only succeeds on the battlefield now, but also can deter and repel attacks in the future. As President Biden said, we want Ukraine to win, and we are committed to helping it win, — emphasised the head of the US State Department.

He emphasised that the second key point is strong support for the Ukrainian economy, which should begin to survive and develop.

Also, Blinken listed the achievements that the Ukrainian economy was able to achieve in 2023: GDP growth of 5%, private investment growth of 17%

And now, the "Big Seven" countries are promoting various transformational projects in multiple sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

He emphasised that it should be done not after the war but now.

Blinken considers support for democratic reforms in Ukraine another essential condition for strengthening Ukraine.

Victory on the battlefield will allow Ukraine not to become part of Russia. Victory in the war against corruption will protect Ukraine from becoming like Russia, Blinken explained.

Blinken emphasised that despite Ukraine's constant growth in the Transparency International rating, "a lot of work" still needs to be done, as 8 out of 10 Ukrainians believe that one law applies to the elite and another to everyone else.

The State Secretary also listed the main aspects that Ukraine should strengthen in the fight against corruption: independent justice, free press and free elections, civil society, independent anti-corruption activists, prosecutors and judges.