Ukraine needs two Patriot systems to defend Kharkiv and its region, says Zelenskyy

At a meeting in Kyiv with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine needs two Patriot air defence systems to protect Kharkiv and its region.

Zelenskyy spoke with Blinken about strengthening Ukraine's air defence, particularly in the Kharkiv region.

I want to discuss with you some very important issues. First is the package decision—it is critical for us that it arrives as soon as possible. The second [is] anti-aircraft defence. It is our most significant deficit. I think that is the biggest problem. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, two Patriots are needed today for Kharkiv, Kharkiv region. "Because people are under fire. They are worried; they are under Russian attack," Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky will also discuss the security treaty with Blinken and the possibility of involving as many countries as possible to participate in the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Of course, I want to discuss the security guarantees, how our teams are working on them, and the Peace Summit, which is definitely important to us. We need the involvement of more than just the United States. We need President Biden and your help to get as many countries as possible to this summit.

Blinken came to Kyiv: what is known

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on May 14, hoping to "send a strong signal of support to Ukrainians at this difficult moment."

The Secretary of State's mission here is to explain how our additional assistance will be provided, to help (the Ukrainians — ed.) strengthen their defenses, and to give them the opportunity to increasingly seize the initiative on the battlefield. Share

According to him, artillery, long-range missiles and ammunition for air defence are already arriving at the Ukrainian troops.

The Reuters interlocutor added that Blinken should assure Ukrainian officials, in particular President Zelenskyy, of the continued support of the United States and deliver a speech regarding the further development of Ukraine.

Blinken's visit to Ukraine was the first visit by a high-ranking American official after the US Congress approved a $61 billion military aid package.