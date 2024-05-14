Blinken arrived in Ukraine with unexpected visit

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to show US solidarity with Ukraine, which is under massive Russian shelling.

Blinken came to Kyiv: what is known

Blinken hopes to "send a strong signal of support to Ukrainians at this clearly difficult time". This was reported to the agency by an American official who spoke on condition of anonymity with journalists traveling with the head of the State Department.

Blinken also announced his visit to Kyiv on the X social network.

I returned to Kyiv today to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/7ruIw6GgVd — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 14, 2024

The Secretary of State's mission here is to explain how our additional assistance will be provided, to help (the Ukrainians — ed.) strengthen their defenсes, and to give them the opportunity to increasingly seize the initiative on the battlefield. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

According to him, artillery, long-range missiles and ammunition for air defenсe are already arriving to the Ukrainian troops.

The Reuters interlocutor added that Blinken should assure Ukrainian officials, in particular President Zelenskyy, of the continued support of the United States and deliver a speech regarding the further development of Ukraine.

Blinken's visit to Ukraine was the first visit by a high-ranking American official after the US Congress approved a $61 billion military aid package.

US explained the delay in aid to Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, US President's national security adviser, said that his country is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will be announced in the coming days.

In the next few days, we will have another, as we call it, Presidential Assistance (PDA) package as we try to really accelerate the pace of deliveries. Share

When asked if this meant packages to Ukraine would now be sent weekly, Sullivan said the process would at least be described as intensive.

He also reported that the US administration maintains constant contact with the Ukrainian side.

In particular, according to Jake Sullivan, a meeting took place today, in which Lloyd Austin and General Charles Brown, as well as Andriy Yermak, Rustem Umyerov and Oleksandr Syrskyi took part, in addition to him.